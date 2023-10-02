Short Interest in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Increases By 21.8%

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 130.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

ORRF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.73. 541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,018. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $219.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORRF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

