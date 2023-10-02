Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $6.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 657,397 shares traded.
Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14.
Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
