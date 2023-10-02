Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $6.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 657,397 shares traded.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 554,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 136,256 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 37.0% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 860,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 232,465 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 13.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 929,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

