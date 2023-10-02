Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 7.5% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $102,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,219. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.20. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.25 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

