Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Prologis by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.09. 666,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,585. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

