Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.30.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.88. 816,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,624,249. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.70. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $193.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $27,032,712.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $27,032,712.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $249,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 661,789 shares in the company, valued at $109,856,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,744 shares of company stock worth $19,739,397. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

