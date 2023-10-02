Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,068,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,298. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

