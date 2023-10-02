Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after purchasing an additional 270,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after purchasing an additional 275,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.40. 612,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.08 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

