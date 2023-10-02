Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,384 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.25. The company had a trading volume of 589,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

