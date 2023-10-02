Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

Danaher Stock Down 14.1 %

DHR traded down $34.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.15. 1,946,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,248. The stock has a market cap of $157.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.42. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $210.14 and a fifty-two week high of $283.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

