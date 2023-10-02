Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $3.16 on Monday, reaching $85.10. 1,546,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,165. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

