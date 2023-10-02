Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 484 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.04. 2,192,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,642. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

