SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SSU opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. SIGNA Sports United has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSU. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

