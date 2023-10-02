SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $58.16

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.16 and last traded at $58.16, with a volume of 16190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

SJW Group Trading Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. SJW Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,211 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $129,070,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $19,796,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,613,000 after buying an additional 211,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 610.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,236,000 after buying an additional 203,573 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

