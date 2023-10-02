SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 18 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total value of $185,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 104 shares of company stock valued at $175,614. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.5 %

TPL traded up $9.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,833.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,831. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,787.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,578.81. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.11 by $1.94. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $160.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 49.83 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

