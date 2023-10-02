SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 29 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 11.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 560,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,538,000 after purchasing an additional 59,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 824.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 426,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chemed by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Down 1.8 %

CHE traded down $9.20 on Monday, hitting $510.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,832. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $574.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.55.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on Chemed

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total value of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.