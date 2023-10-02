SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 375 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,302. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

