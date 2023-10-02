SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 6,686 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE WIT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.86. 97,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,564. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.30.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

