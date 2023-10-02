SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $331,000 Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,551,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $257.70. 61,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,575. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.12 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

