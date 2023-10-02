SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $483,000 Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 212,406 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,389,000 after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $172,898.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,116 shares of company stock worth $652,109. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.08.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

INSP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.30. The stock had a trading volume of 23,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,104. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.78 and a 200 day moving average of $267.06. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.62 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

