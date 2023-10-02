SkyOak Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SDY traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 46,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,591. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.97. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

