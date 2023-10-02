SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,990 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,793,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,719,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,454 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 274,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,846. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

