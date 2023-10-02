SkyOak Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after acquiring an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,974,000 after acquiring an additional 189,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,554,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,650,000 after acquiring an additional 75,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rollins by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rollins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $36.86. 167,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.93 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin bought 5,560 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

