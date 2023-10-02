SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 542 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.8 %

WING traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.28. 44,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,293. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $223.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.70.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

