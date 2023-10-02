SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 60 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.19. 209,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,395. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.45 and its 200-day moving average is $183.87. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.25 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

