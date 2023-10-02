SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes $323,000 Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 114.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in XPEL during the first quarter worth $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 172.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 340,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,883,000 after purchasing an additional 209,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Stock Performance

NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $76.75. 2,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.09. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. XPEL had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,419,723.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,419,723.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,742.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,140. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

