SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after buying an additional 106,392 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,139,000 after buying an additional 74,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $10,475,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

CorVel Stock Performance

CorVel stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.85. 963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.25. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $135.81 and a 52-week high of $228.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.05.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $190.25 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.82, for a total value of $920,246.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,377.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.82, for a total value of $920,246.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,377.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.68, for a total transaction of $527,099.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,267 shares of company stock worth $6,115,007 in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Stories

