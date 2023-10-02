SL Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 3.7% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

NYSE:ENB traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.87. 4,734,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,215. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

