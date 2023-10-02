Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) vs. GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Financial Comparison

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GreenTree Hospitality Group and Soho House & Co Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenTree Hospitality Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Soho House & Co Inc. 0 1 3 0 2.75

GreenTree Hospitality Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.21%. Soho House & Co Inc. has a consensus price target of $8.63, indicating a potential upside of 24.46%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Soho House & Co Inc. is more favorable than GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

GreenTree Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Soho House & Co Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenTree Hospitality Group N/A N/A N/A Soho House & Co Inc. -11.46% -1,654.69% -5.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Soho House & Co Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenTree Hospitality Group $137.03 million 3.25 -$55.42 million N/A N/A Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.40 -$220.58 million ($0.62) -11.18

GreenTree Hospitality Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Soho House & Co Inc..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc. and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc. in March 2023. Soho House & Co Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

