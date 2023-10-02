Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLOIY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SLOIY stock opened at $77.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.96. Soitec has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $87.43.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

