South32 (LON:S32) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of South32 (LON:S32 – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 200 ($2.44) price target on the stock.

South32 Trading Up 1.9 %

S32 opened at GBX 180.40 ($2.20) on Friday. South32 has a 52-week low of GBX 164.20 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 278 ($3.39). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 184.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,013.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

South32 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. South32’s payout ratio is -23,333.33%.

Insider Activity

South32 Company Profile

In other South32 news, insider Graham Kerr sold 56,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.20), for a total value of £195,763.52 ($239,056.69). Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Featured Stories

