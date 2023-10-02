S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

S&P Global stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $365.71. The company had a trading volume of 904,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,636. The stock has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.85 and a 200 day moving average of $375.78.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,259.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,257 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,654. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

