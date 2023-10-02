SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,578 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up 7.3% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned about 0.69% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $57,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 79,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,345,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,413,985,000 after acquiring an additional 340,916,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $358,105,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,871,000 after buying an additional 3,284,166 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

JNK stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.24. 7,863,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,463,345. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.49. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $94.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

