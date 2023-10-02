SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 12,558 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 179% compared to the average daily volume of 4,501 put options.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,154. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 590,500 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 156,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,107,000.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.