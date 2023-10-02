SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.34

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.34 and last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 593294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 3,846.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 837,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 815,954 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,385,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,957,000 after buying an additional 218,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,965,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 167,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 129,441 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

