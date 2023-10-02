SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s 2nd Largest Position

Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 10.6% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $15,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,593,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,012 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,786,000. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 8,160,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,196,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.55. 1,966,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,103. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

