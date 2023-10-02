SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,901 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Graypoint LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $16,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

