SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 83,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period.

SPTS traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 786,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,506. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

