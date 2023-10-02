SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,426 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $44.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

