SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $10,142,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $252,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 146,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SPIP stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $24.64. 302,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,530. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

