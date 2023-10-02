SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 76,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 616% from the previous session’s volume of 10,690 shares.The stock last traded at $104.38 and had previously closed at $104.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.49. The company has a market capitalization of $523.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 71.1% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

