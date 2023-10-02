SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Lifted by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 497,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 2.8% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $41,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,877,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,850,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average of $81.23. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

