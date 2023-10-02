SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stake Increased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 40,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

KRE stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,513,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,172,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.97.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.