Spire (NYSE:SR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.12

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.12 and last traded at $55.31, with a volume of 35457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.88.

Spire Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.35.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $47,067.18. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $95,542.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $47,067.18. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at $88,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,592. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Spire by 70,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire during the first quarter valued at $149,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Spire by 34.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spire by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after acquiring an additional 396,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at $23,032,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Articles

