Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 3.0% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.26. The stock had a trading volume of 547,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,226. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.84. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

