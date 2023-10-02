Status Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.45 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $92.31 million and $2.45 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00016491 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00013280 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,439.04 or 1.00014737 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,862,634,180.659934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02402641 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $3,153,917.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.