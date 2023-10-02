Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $78.68 million and $3.22 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,285.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00237556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.40 or 0.00867586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012995 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00522320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00058007 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00132595 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 445,171,577 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.