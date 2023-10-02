Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Set at C$82.00 by Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$82.00 price objective on Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.33.

TSE SJ opened at C$65.32 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$38.26 and a 1-year high of C$70.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.34.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of C$972.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$953.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 5.2669943 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

In related news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total value of C$26,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at C$6,571. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

