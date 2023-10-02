Stephens Consulting LLC Buys 180,457 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 444.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,457 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.9% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.35. 13,543,802 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

