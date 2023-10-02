Stephens Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.04. 1,336,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

