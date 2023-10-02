Stephens Consulting LLC Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.46. The stock had a trading volume of 209,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,040. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.51 and a 12 month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

